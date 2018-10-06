Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Starting at shooting guard Friday
Brooks will start at shooting guard for Friday's contest against the Hawks, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Garrett Temple drew the start during the exhibition opener, but the Grizzlies will opt to send in the sophomore Brooks in for Friday's contest. During the opener, Brooks posted two points, one assist, one steal and one block in 14 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores career-high 36 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Solid line despite spotty shooting•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Explodes for 28 points Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores game-high 24 points Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Leads team in scoring with 17 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores career-high 29 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.