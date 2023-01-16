Brooks is starting Monday's game against the Suns, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Brooks was sidelined for Saturday's win over Indiana with an ankle injury but was omitted from the initial injury report ahead of Monday's matchup. As expected, he's also returned to the Grizzlies' starting lineup, sending Ziaire Williams back to the bench following a spot start. Across 38 appearances (all starts), Brooks is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 30.6 minutes per game.
