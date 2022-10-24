Brooks (thigh) will start Monday's contest against the Nets.

After missing the Grizzlies' first three games of the season, Brooks is ready to make his 2022-23 debut. The 26-year-old averaged 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game last year. Jon Konchar will move to the bench due to Brooks' return.