Brooks (thigh) will start Thursday's game against the Clippers, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Brooks had been a game-time decision after missing the last the last three games due to right thigh soreness, but he's ready to return. Brooks had been averaging 19.0 points on 46.8 percent shooting, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.3 steals per game in his three previous outings prior to the injury.