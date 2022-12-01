Brooks (thigh) is in the starting lineup Wednesday against Minnesota.
Despite being tabbed questionable heading into the matchup with right thigh soreness, Brooks will resume his normal starting duties. Brooks has scored in double digits in each of the past 10 games while having averaged 19.4 points during that span.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Second straight 20-point game•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Efficient scoring in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Drops season-high 31 points•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Can't find shooting touch•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Lands game-high 23 points Friday•