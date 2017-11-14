Brooks collected 19 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's game against the Bucks.

Andrew Harrison was a DNP-CD during Monday's game, and Brooks was given an unexpected workload. Brooks may shift back down on the depth chart at some point, however he seems to be developing well through 13 games this season, averaging 9.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.