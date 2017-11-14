Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Starts at shooting guard Monday
Brooks collected 19 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's game against the Bucks.
Andrew Harrison was a DNP-CD during Monday's game, and Brooks was given an unexpected workload. Brooks may shift back down on the depth chart at some point, however he seems to be developing well through 13 games this season, averaging 9.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores efficient 19 points in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Moving into starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 12 points in 38 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 19 points in regular season debut•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores nine points in 18 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Gets two guaranteed years on deal•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.