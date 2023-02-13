Brooks finished Sunday's 119-109 loss to the Celtics with 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes.

After fouling out in just 14 minutes in the Grizzlies' 128-107 win over the Timberwolves on Friday, Brooks returned to his usual level of playing time Sunday while doing a better job of avoiding the whistle. Though the Grizzlies might have gotten an upgrade on the wing by swapping in Luke Kennard for Danny Green at the trade deadline, Kennard played 22 minutes in his team debut Sunday and doesn't yet appear to be a serious threat to Brooks' spot in the starting five. Brooks may need to improve his play to hold down the gig for good, however, as his solid defense may be the main reason he's still seeing major minutes. Brooks has converted on a career-worst 39 percent of his 14.3 field-goal attempt per game for the season.