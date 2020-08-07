Brooks recorded 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 121-92 win over the Thunder.

Brooks continues to take on extra responsibilities in the absence of Jaren Jackson (knee). Brooks has scored 45 points across the past two games, with Friday's effort marking his 18th performance this season scoring at least 22 points.