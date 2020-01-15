Brooks scored 24 points (8-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), while adding four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes as the Grizzlies beat the Rockets 121-110 on Tuesday night.

Brooks hit a season-high six three pointers in the contest and has attempted a whopping 8.7 shots from distance over the month of January --- a spike from the 3.7 he has averaged for his career. He is potentially becoming a viable fantasy asset, as the scoring uptick is accompanied by versatile stats on a night-to-night basis. The Grizzlies are 12-0 when he scores 20 or more points.