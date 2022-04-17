Brooks closed Saturday's 130-117 loss to the Timberwolves with 24 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), one rebound and one assist in 35 minutes.

The 26-year-old wing continued an impressive scoring run that began in the final weeks of the regular season. Over his last nine games, Brooks dropped at least 20 points seven times while averaging 21.2 points, 3.0 boards, 2.7 assists and 1.6 threes. Ja Morant is the key to Memphis' success, but Brooks is proving to be a strong complementary scoring option.