Brooks contributed nine points (4-17 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 victory over the Wizards.

That's two single-digit scoring efforts in a row after going seven-straight games of double figures beforehand. Outside of these two duds, Brooks has made himself into one of the best surprises of the fantasy season, leaping onto the standard-league scene after producing a value that only a 30-team-leaguer could love in 2018-19's injury-riddled season. The 24-year old is posting career-highs across the board, and, after signing a new, three-year contract extension just a few days ago, Brooks has become an integral part of the Grizzlies' future.