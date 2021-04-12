Brooks scored 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go along with one rebound, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Pacers.

Brooks ruined a strong stretch of shooting with this performance, marking the first time he's shot under 50 percent in his last four games. He provided little else on the stat sheet, leaving this as a disappointing performance aside from chipping in a block. Brooks failed to take advantage of some extended run, as he topped 30 minutes for only the third time in his last seven games.