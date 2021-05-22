Brooks notched 14 points (7-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three assists, two steals and two rebounds across 45 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Warriors.

Brooks ended a streak of five straight games with at least 15 points due to a woeful shooting performance, as he missed all four of his treys and needed 22 shots just to reach the 14-point plateau. Brooks' shooting struggles are nothing new, though, as he's shooting just 41.9 percent from the field this season. He should be one of the Grizzlies' main scoring threats -- though based on volume and not efficiency -- ahead of the upcoming playoff series against the Jazz.