Brooks posted nine points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win at Minnesota.

Brooks was coming off back-to-back 20-plus-point performances, but he was unable to record such feat for a third straight time due to his struggles from the floor -- he shot 26.6 percent from the field here and was vastly outplayed by De'Anthony Melton, who ended with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Brooks should remain Memphis' go-to player on offense while Ja Morant (ankle) remains out, but he needs to improve his shooting numbers. Over his last five appearances, he's made just 38.7 percent of his shots and 31.3 percent of his three-point attempts.