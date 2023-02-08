Brooks totaled five points (2-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 win over Chicago.

The Grizzlies secured a comfortable 15-point win over the Bulls on Tuesday, but Brooks didn't do much as a scorer and missed 10 of his 12 shots from the field. The veteran guard has scored in single digits in each of his last four contests while shooting a meager 27 percent from the field in that span.