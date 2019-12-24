Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Struggles from field
Brooks had 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and four turnovers in 25 minutes during Monday's 145-115 loss against the Spurs.
Brooks has made only 37.7 percent of his field goals and 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts over his last five contests, but those shooting struggles has been a constant -- and worrisome -- trend for Brooks all season long. He should remain as a starter who should score in double digits on a consistent basis, but that lack of efficiency could eventually conspire against his upside on a long-term picture.
