Brooks amassed four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 loss to the Clippers.

Brooks was terrible during Wednesday's game, totaling just four points in 26 minutes. All things considered, Brooks has been very good to begin the season but is still only the 130th ranked player. This is likely his ceiling and so he is far from a must roster player, but more of a points and threes streamer.