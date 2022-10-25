Brooks posted four points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 134-124 victory over the Nets.

Brooks started in his first game back from a thigh injury. He wasn't shy about firing up shots but was abysmal from the field. His efficiency has always been subpar, making him a better target for points leagues, though he doesn't have to be a part of 12-team rosters.