Brooks posted four points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 134-124 victory over the Nets.
Brooks started in his first game back from a thigh injury. He wasn't shy about firing up shots but was abysmal from the field. His efficiency has always been subpar, making him a better target for points leagues, though he doesn't have to be a part of 12-team rosters.
