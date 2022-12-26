Brooks closed with 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 loss to the Warriors.

Brooks shot just 33.3 percent from the field in this one, though he did manage to reach double figures for his 22nd consecutive contest. This was an uncharacteristic shooting night for the Oregon product, as he's knocking down 42.9 percent of his field goals and 35.4 percent of his threes through 11 matchups in December.