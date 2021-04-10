Brooks registered 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Knicks.

Brooks has endured a few rough stretches this season and has struggled with his shot from time to time, but he's undoubtedly trending in the right direction of late -- he has scored at least 17 points in four games in a row. While fantasy managers would love to see more steady contributions from Brooks in other areas of the game aside from scoring, he's still doing enough on the offensive end of the court to retain value across all formats. For what is worth, the former Oregon standout is averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from three-point range over his last 10 outings.