Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Suffers apparent injury vs. Spurs
Brooks exited Saturday's game against the Spurs due to an apparent leg injury, finishing with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and one assist in 17 minutes.
Brooks suffered the injury with five minutes left in the fourth quarter and was subsequently seen limping to the locker room with the team's training staff. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point; while Brooks ultimately didn't return, it's possible the Grizzlies were exercising caution with the second-year player given the game was already out of reach. Look for his status to be updated prior to Monday's game against the Pelicans.
