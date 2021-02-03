Brooks recorded 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block Tuesday in a 134-116 loss at Indiana.

After Ja Morant failed to get going and the Grizzlies fell behind by 21 at halftime, Brooks took the lead and logged 14 third-quarter points. He entered the half with nine points and little chance to surpass his previous scoring high (24), but that role during the third quarter was what he needed in more ways than one. In particular, Brooks shook off a dry spell in which he shot 30.2 percent across his previous five games.