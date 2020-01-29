Brooks chipped in with 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 win over the Nuggets.

Brooks has topped the 20-point mark in three straight games and in six of his last seven contests, and he has emerged as a bonafide scoring threat for the Nuggets since the calendar flipped to 2020. The third-year guard is averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from three-point range during the current month.