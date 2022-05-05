Brooks has been suspended for Saturday's Game 3 at Golden State, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Brooks was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected during the first quarter of Game 2 after hitting Gary Payton in the head on a fastbreak layup attempt, which resulted in Payton crashing to the hardwood and fracturing his elbow. Brooks' absence is a significant blow for Memphis, as he had taken double-digit shot attempts in every playoff game before his first-quarter ejection. Rookie Ziaire Williams will likely draw the start at small forward. During Tuesday's game, he ended up seeing 28 minutes and posting 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist.
