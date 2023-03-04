Brooks racked up eight points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 113-97 loss to Denver.

Brooks certainly stirred the pot in this game, getting into it with both Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. He picked up his 16th technical foul in the process, and that will result in a one-game suspension Sunday against the Clippers. Luke Kennard and John Konchar are candidates to pick up the slack in his absence.