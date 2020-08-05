Brooks posted 23 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 loss to the Jazz.

Brooks did what he could to make up for the loss of Jaren Jackson, launching up 17 field-goal attempts and getting to the line 10 times, which helped make up for how cold he was from distance. The performance marked Brooks' 23rd performance of the season with at least 20 points.