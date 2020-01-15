Brooks scored 24 points (8-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 121-110 win over the Rockets.

Brooks' six three-pointers matched his season high, and his ability to knock down outside shots in bunches of late has his fantasy stock on the rise. The starting wing doesn't offer much else when his shot isn't falling -- he's averaging only 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game -- but he has usefulness for fantasy squads looking to make up ground in scoring and three-pointers.