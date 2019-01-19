Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Timetable set at four months
Brooks (toe) is expected to be out for four months, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The sophomore underwent surgery last week and is beginning rehab activities. He's expected to be back in four months, but Brooks won't be able to do any weight-bearing activities for one month. On a positive note, he should be healthy around late-May, allowing him to prepare for next season.
