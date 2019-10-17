Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: To start Wednesday
Brooks will get the start for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Brooks will start in place of Jae Crowder, who's out for rest purposes Wednesday. In Monday's preseason loss to the Hornets, Brooks totaled 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench.
