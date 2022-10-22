Brooks (thigh) is trending in the right direction and remains a game-time call for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
There's a good chance Brooks makes his season debut Saturday after missing the first two games due to left thigh soreness. Assuming he plays, fewer minutes could be afforded to John Konchar, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy.
