Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Underwhelming finish to preseason
Brooks had four points to go with one rebound and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 121-103 preseason loss to the Rockets.
Brooks came off the bench once again and failed to have any sort of impact on the game. His role for the season opener remains somewhat of a mystery given his preseason outings. Brooks had an impressive rookie season, however, that was arguably due to the number of injuries to those players around him. The Grizzlies are much healthier now which could mean a downturn in fantasy production for the second year player out of Oregon.
