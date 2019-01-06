Brooks is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to right toe soreness.

Brooks picked up an injury during Saturday night's contest against the Spurs, and he'll likely miss at least one game until returning to the court. Expect confirmation on his status closer to tipoff, but if he's held out as expect, Jevon Carter (knee) and Shelvin Mack could see an uptick in minutes off the bench.