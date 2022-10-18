Brooks possesses a doubtful designation for Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks to to left thigh soreness.

Brooks' injury wasn't evident during the preseason, so it's something that popped up fairly recently. He will likely miss the opener as a result, opening a spot in the starting five. Official word on his status should arrive sometime in the next 24 hours. John Konchar may be the top candidate to join the starting five, with both Brooks and Ziaire Williams (knee) likely out.