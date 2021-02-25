Brooks (thigh) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Brooks has missed the last three games due to right thigh soreness, but he'll presumably test things out before Thursday's game to determine his availability. If he's unavailable once again, Desmond Bane should continue to play an increased role for the Grizzlies.
