Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Will be reevaluated in two weeks
Brooks (knee) will be evaluated in two weeks, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
This update is in line with the expected timeline for Brook's recovery from a knee sprain he suffered nearly three weeks ago. It is good to know that Brooks hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery, but even with the update, he is still expected to miss another month at least, and may not return until 2019. Wayne Selden and MarShon Brooks should cotninue to see a bump in minutes until Brooks returns.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Will miss 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Set for MRI on Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Will not return Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Returns to action vs. Nuggets•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Probable Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.