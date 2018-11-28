Brooks (knee) will be evaluated in two weeks, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.

This update is in line with the expected timeline for Brook's recovery from a knee sprain he suffered nearly three weeks ago. It is good to know that Brooks hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery, but even with the update, he is still expected to miss another month at least, and may not return until 2019. Wayne Selden and MarShon Brooks should cotninue to see a bump in minutes until Brooks returns.