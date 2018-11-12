Brooks (knee) will miss six-to-eight weeks with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Although Brooks avoided a more extensive knee injury, he is set to miss nearly two months with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his knee. Brooks had been receiving minutes as the backup shooting guard and was averaging 6.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. With Brooks out, look for Wayne Selden and MarShon Brooks to get more run.