Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Will not return Saturday
Brooks will not return to Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left knee injury, Peter Edmiston of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Brooks had accumulated two points (1-4 FG) and four rebounds across nine minutes before exiting the game. While the severity of the injury is not known at this time, expect an update once the Grizzlies provide more information.
