Brooks (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
The 25-year-old sat along with most of Memphis' rotation Friday against Sacramento, and that group will be back in action for the final game of the regular season Sunday. Brooks has averaged 19.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.6 minutes in his past five contests.
