Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Will start Monday vs. 76ers
Brooks (illness) will start Monday against the 76ers.
While the severity of his illness wasn't reported, Brooks will get the start Monday. It's unsure whether or not he is 100 percent, but the fact that Brooks is starting should be a good sign that he is feeling pretty well. In his eight games in JAnuary, Brooks is averaging 11.8 points over 26.4 minutes.
