Brooks, a pending unrestricted free agent, has been informed that the Grizzlies won't re-sign him under any circumstances, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brooks' problematic history reached a boiling point during Memphis' first-round series against the Lakers, in which the 2017 second-round pick talked trashed to LeBron James, was ejected from Game 3 and received a $25,000 fine for not addressing the media after three of the Grizzlies' losses. His antics might've been sufferable if he was producing on the court, but he averaged just 10.5 points with 31/23/71 shooting splits during the six-game series. He was a bit better during the regular season (14.3 points on 39/32/77 splits), but his overall play still left a lot to be desired. He'll have to look for a fresh start elsewhere, but after his tumultuous playoffs, he may have to settle for a league-minimum deal this offseason.