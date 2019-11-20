Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Works as secondary scorer Tuesday
Brooks tallied 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 114-95 loss to the Warriors.
Brooks finished second on the Grizzlies in scoring behind Ja Morant (20 points), achieving his output on the back of his third outing with exactly three triples in four games. The 23-year-old has seemingly established himself as a decent points and three-pointers streamer at this stage, but his overall fantasy ceiling is fairly suppressed by his poor supporting stats and his typically inefficient shooting.
