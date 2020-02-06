Grizzlies' Dion Waiters: Buyout or release on horizon
Waiters is expected to be bought out or released by the Grizzlies, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Waiters is under contract for $12.1 million this season and $12.6 million next season, so this news comes as a bit of a surprise considering the rebuilding Grizzlies could instead try to rehabilitate Waiters' value. Still, the 28-year-old guard has only played 123 games over these past four seasons, and the Heat were giving him DNP-CDs before dealing him to Memphis. At this point, it's becoming unclear what Waiters' future in the NBA is.
