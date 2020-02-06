Grizzlies' Dion Waiters: Dealt to Grizzlies
Waiters was traded to the Grizzlies on Thursday in the deal that sent Andre Iguodala to the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Heat had all but given up on Waiters this season, so it's not too surprising to see him moved. The Grizzlies appear prepared to take the gamble on him in an attempt to rehabilitate his value. He's in his age 27 season and hasn't played more than 46 games in a season since 2015-16. With Memphis, it's likely he takes on a significant role and could easily crack the 20-minute-per-game threshold.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...