Waiters was traded to the Grizzlies on Thursday in the deal that sent Andre Iguodala to the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Heat had all but given up on Waiters this season, so it's not too surprising to see him moved. The Grizzlies appear prepared to take the gamble on him in an attempt to rehabilitate his value. He's in his age 27 season and hasn't played more than 46 games in a season since 2015-16. With Memphis, it's likely he takes on a significant role and could easily crack the 20-minute-per-game threshold.