Grizzlies' Doral Moore: Will join Grizzlies for camp
Moore signed a training camp contract with the Grizzlies on Thursday.
Despite leaving Wake Forest after his junior season, Moore went undrafted back in June. However, the Grizzlies are intrigued by his overall potential and in turn, will give Moore a shot to impress the staff during training camp. It's simply a non-guaranteed deal, so Moore is still a long shot to make the final roster and is likely headed for a lengthy stint in the G-League to start the year. In his final collegiate season, the 7-foot-1 big man averaged 11.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 25.5 minutes.
