Grizzlies' Dusty Hannahs: 10-day deal officially signed
Hannahs officially signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Friday.
With that, Hannahs could be available as soon as Friday's game against the Lakers. Hannahs has been enjoying a career-year in the G League, averaging 21.2 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 30.4 minutes per game with the Hustle.
