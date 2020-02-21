Play

Hannahs officially signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Friday.

With that, Hannahs could be available as soon as Friday's game against the Lakers. Hannahs has been enjoying a career-year in the G League, averaging 21.2 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 30.4 minutes per game with the Hustle.

