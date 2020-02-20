Hannahs is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Hannahs is enjoying a career-year in the G League, averaging 21.2 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 30.4 minutes per game with the Hustle. The 26-year-old is also shooting an impressive 46.4 percent from beyond the arc while making 3.3 three-pointer per tilt. He's expected to join the Grizzlies at some point during their four-game road trip, which ends next Wednesday in Houston.