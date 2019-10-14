Grizzlies' Dusty Hannahs: Signs with Memphis
Hannahs signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Memphis on Monday, Jon Roser of the Grizzlies Radio Network reports.
Hannahs, who appeared in two games for the Grizzlies in 2018-19, will re-join the team Monday. It has yet to be determined if Hannahs can parlay the contract into a roster spot, but it seems clear that Memphis wants to keep him around in some capacity for a while. If he's unable to make the team, there's a good chance that Hannahs could see time with the Memphis Hustle.
