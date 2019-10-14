Hannahs signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Memphis on Monday, Jon Roser of the Grizzlies Radio Network reports.

Hannahs, who appeared in two games for the Grizzlies in 2018-19, will re-join the team Monday. It has yet to be determined if Hannahs can parlay the contract into a roster spot, but it seems clear that Memphis wants to keep him around in some capacity for a while. If he's unable to make the team, there's a good chance that Hannahs could see time with the Memphis Hustle.