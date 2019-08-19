Grizzlies' Dwight Howard: Drawing interest from Lakers

The Lakers are expected to request permission from the Grizzlies to meet with Howard regarding a potential union, league sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After Memphis acquired his rights from Washington in July, Howard is on the Grizzlies' books for the 2019-20 campaign, but the team is expected to release him before the upcoming season. Since Memphis recognizes that Howard isn't part of their future plans, the organization may just be doing him a favor by allowing him to meet with Los Angeles, which has clear need for added depth at center after DeMarcus Cousins (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear in a workout last week. Howard apparently has interest in rejoining the Lakers, with whom he spent a tumultuous 2012-13 campaign. Now 33 years old and returning from back surgery, Howard likely wouldn't be asked to play major minutes behind JaVale McGee, who would presumably start at center if the Lakers commit to using Anthony Davis as a power forward.