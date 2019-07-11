Grizzlies' Dwight Howard: Healthy again

Howard (back) said in a recent interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic that he has lost 25 pounds since the 2018-19 season ended and added that he has received full clearance for all on-court activities.

The eight-time All-Star was limited to just nine appearances last season with the Wizards, averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 boarsd in 25.6 minutes per game before requiring season-ending back surgery. Though the 33-year-old Howard now has a clean bill of health, the fact that he's already undergone multiple back procedures during his career doesn't inspire the utmost confidence in his ability to hold up to an 82-game schedule. Moreover, Howard no longer looks to be an ideal fit in the modern NBA and now finds himself on his fifth team in as many years after the Wizards shipped him to the Grizzles earlier this month. He could be in search of a new home soon, as the Grizzlies are expected to waive him at some point before the start of the upcoming campaign.