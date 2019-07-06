Grizzlies' Dwight Howard: Traded to Memphis
Howard was traded to the Grizzlies on Friday in exchange for CJ Miles, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Howard was limited to just nine appearances last season after dealing with a back injury that ultimately required surgery. The trade saves Memphis $3.1 million in cap space, and the team seemingly plans to trade or waive Howard. When Howard played in 81 games for Charlotte in 2017-18, he averaged 30.4 minutes, 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
